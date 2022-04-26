Lee County School District Teachers waiting on guidance on Parental Rights in Education

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County School District says they are waiting on further guidance when it comes to putting the Parental Rights in Education law into place.

This is what critics refer to as the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

Crystal Czzychon is a mother of LGBTQ+ parents who attend Lee County Schools and wonders what policies will look like for the bill.

"If the safe space stickers indicate an LGBTQ+ flag and this is now something we aren't allowed to speak about in any certain matter. How does that translate to safety," Czzychon says.

On Monday, Lee County Schools held a workshop for educators about implementing the bill.

Lee County School Board Member Melisa Giovanelli says in their view, they hope to guide teachers to form the correct response when a student asks a question about gender identity or sexual orientation.

" I think there is always a plan," says Giovanelli,"We have always abided by the law as much as we can, but I think it's getting the information out how teachers are going to be able to implement the law and make sure that all students feel comfortable and safe and that all parents know their right and they are included and not excluded."

Giovanelli says the district's legal team will need to help teachers with how to respond to these situations, which was an answer they did not get on Monday.

The legal team will meet with the board on Monday, May 24th to answer frequently asked questions and concerns.

