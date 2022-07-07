Lee County School District receives 'B'

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County School District receives a "B" for the overall grade that they have maintained since 2014.

The Florida Department of Education released, that 27 Lee County public schools have increased their overall grade average since COVID in 2019.

Edgewood Elementary school has a 12% increase in grades coming at their first “B” since 2009. Pinewood, San Carlos Park, Pine Island, and Pelican Elementary schools have all gained a 6% and 8% increase. 14 of the district's public schools have earned an “A” and 18 earned a “B”.

“Congratulations to our teachers and staff, who have continued to fill learning gaps for our students,” says Superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier. “We look forward to celebrating our students’ success upon their return to school in August. There is still work to be done, and plans are already underway to increase our students’ proficiency in all subject areas, starting on Day One.” Superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier

The district’s testing grades reported a 97% increase of gains in Middle School Acceleration going from a 68% to 76%

To access the full FLDOE school grades click here.

