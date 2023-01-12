Lee County School District makes open enrollment all online

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County School District is moving its enrollment process entirely online for the 2023-2024 school year.

For incoming 5th and 8th graders, the enrollment period begins Jan. 17th and will go until March 3rd.

High school students interested in the IB, Cambridge, Arts, FGCU, and STEAM Advanced Programs must submit their application directly to the school of their choice by January 27th.

If families wish to change schools for the 2023-2024 school year the students and parents must use their FOCUS parent portal account to rank schools for the student assignment lottery.

The lottery system is designed to allow families the same chance of enrollment no matter the time of registration.

Enrollment for elementary schools is being delayed until a new proximity plan is implemented. Parents can view the proposal presented to the Lee County School Board at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YS8GClSDM_E [youtube.com]

Any student that is new to the District or transferring into the District from a charter school next year must still come to the Student Enrollment Office at 2855 Colonial Blvd. in Fort Myers to register.

More information about Open Enrollment is available on the School District website at https://www.leeschools.net/our_district/departments/academic_services/student_enrollment/student_open_enrollment[leeschools.net]

