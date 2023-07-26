Lee County School District hosts drop-in hiring event

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The first day of school is just two weeks away, and according to the Director of Recruitment for Lee County Schools, they need to fill more than 400 positions.

350 of those openings being teacher positions and 300 support personnel. This leaves many opportunities for residents to get their foot in the door of education.

On Wednesday, the school district opened its computer lab doors to the public and brought in assistance to make the hiring process easier.

“We have staff running the computer lab as well, bilingual staff, to help anybody that may have just gotten stuck in the process," said Suzette Rivera, Director of Recruitment for Lee County Schools. “Some people have not done a resume before, they just moved to the area or the country, so we’re helping them with that process.”

The Lee County School District has openings for classroom teachers, food services, coaching, and many more opportunities they are hoping to fill.

Rivera and her co-workers are out to find as many qualified workers to help face the growing local population and a teacher shortage.

“We’re calling principals on their cell phones right here, and they’re helping get connected to interviews quicker," said Rivera. "Helping them get through that process to be in the classroom before the start of school."

One local parent came to apply for a position that's close to her heart.

“My son is special needs. I know that it's challenging even for the teachers with the skills, the know-how, and their experience with it, it’s still challenging. So I do want to be there to give the assistance," said Sophia Avila, a Lee County parent and applicant.

With an easy and informal interview process, parents like Avila can bring their kids to the hiring events and get the benefits of working for a school district.

"Bring your kids!" said Rivera. “If you are driving by, grabbing lunch, you just want to talk to a recruiter, and you have a car full of family members bring everybody in. We have support here in the lobby to help with that.”

The Lee County School District has dedicated this week to hiring new applicants.

The next open computer lab event will be held Friday, July 28, at the Lee County School District Office on Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers. Anyone can stop by from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. for assistance and to apply.