Lee County School District employee arrested for sexual conduct with student

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lee County School District employee has been suspended while police investigate allegations of sexual offenses involving a student.

The employee, identified by police as Genesis Zayas, works at Island Coast High School. The district said she was "Instructional Support.

They sent the following email to parents of students in contact with the employee:

Good morning, Island Coast families.





You are receiving this important message in compliance with Florida Statute 1012.797, Parental Notification of Arrests of Employees. I must inform you that Ms. Genesis Zayas, Instructional Support, Island Coast High School was arrested on 02/04/2025 for the following:



Two Counts of: Sex Offense (Authority Figure Solicit Eng Lewd Conduct with Student) Please know that The School District of Lee County and law enforcement will handle this matter most appropriately.







Thank you. Island Coast High School

The district tells Fox 4 "appropriate actions will be taken" following the outcome of the investigation.

"The School District does not tolerate the alleged behavior," a representative tells Fox 4.

Cape Coral Police Department confirmed Zayas was arrested on Feb. 4 for sexual conduct with a student, and jail records show she was charge with two counts.

Zayas, jail records show, is out on bond.