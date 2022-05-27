Lee County School Board Committee chooses McGraw Hill to publish math textbooks.

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — More than one month after Florida's department of education rejected dozens of proposed math books over critical race theory, the Lee County school board has decided which one they'll use.

The committee did not mention critical race theory, instead, they explained their decision to choose Mcgraw Hill to publish the chosen textbook, titled "Florida reveal math."

One of the main reasons the committee members say they chose this book is for its easy-to-follow format.

The Textbook Adoption Committee makes recommendations for the publisher and then the district adopts the chosen math book for next school year's middle schoolers.

During Thursday's virtual meeting, the group invited the public to listen to deliberations.

Other reasons for the book of choice included that it is a simple text which makes it easier for children to read.

Candace Allevato is part of the committee and considers Thursday night's discussion of the textbook thorough.

In the virtual meeting Allevato and members of the committee shared bullet points, "Karen is sharing that priorities rubric with you because this is where we got to the full place of looking at lessons side by side evaluating materials so this group had a very in-depth conversation." said Allevato

The new math book officially becomes part of the curriculum when students go back to class for the 2022-2023 school year.

