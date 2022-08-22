Lee County residents may experience changes with trash pick-up

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Changes could be coming in Lee county to the weekly routine nearly all of us have with when to put out the trash and recycling.

Lee County Solid Waste says nearly 26,000 homes will have same-day service for garbage, recycling, and yard waste after having to do this on different days of the week!

People will see the changes from fliers and signs where they live.

The changes started Monday in Captiva, Iona, Whiskey Creek, San Carlos Island, and South Fort Myers -- South of Gladiolus Drive and West of U.S. 41.

The Director of Solid Waste says the same-day trash, and recycling pickup helps people and keeps the service easy to remember.

“It simplifies it, everything goes on the curb on the same day so it should help just make things simpler for the residents." Doug Whitehead, Director of Solid Waste

He says there is one more area of Lee county that will convert to same-day service at a later time.

Anyone with questions about same-day collections can contact Solid Waste Customer Service at 239-334-1224.