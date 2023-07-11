Watch Now
Lee County resident illegally kept 4 gopher tortoises in home

358482751_651875906974453_4971172665852771538_n.jpg
FWC
358482751_651875906974453_4971172665852771538_n.jpg
Posted at 4:47 PM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 16:47:41-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lee County resident faces four criminal charges after gopher tortoises were found in a home with no access to water in around 100 degree heat.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was called to the scene after a report of animal cruelty.

The homeowner admitted to collecting and keeping the animals, which are a state-listed threatened species.

The tortoises were transported to an animal hospital in Fort Myers. They will be rehabilitated with the goal of releasing them back to the wild.

