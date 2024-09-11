FORT MYERS, Fla. — The historic presidential debate had people all over Southwest Florida tuned in.

Fox 4's Bella Line spoke with both the Lee County Democrats and Lee County GOP before the debate to get their predictions.

From immigration to inflation, people from both sides of the political spectrum were excited about tonight's debate… in the midst of a historic election cycle.

Watch Bella's full report below.

Lee County Republicans and Democrats weigh in before the presidential debate

With the polarization that has already come from this race, people in downtown Fort Myers told our Fox 4 crews they were expecting a show.

"Oh I think there's going to be a fight," said Miguel Hill, a downtown Fort Myers resident.

Bella Line: "What type of fight? What do you think is going to happen?"

"They're definitely going to get in a verbal argument, then there's going to be some insults thrown. It's going to be interesting to watch," said Hill.

Trump and Harris entered the stage and immediately got on to topics many we spoke with said they were looking forward to.

"I had no inflation, virtually no inflation. They've had the highest inflation perhaps in the history of our country because I've never seen a worse period of time," said former President Donald Trump.

"I pledge to you when Congress passes a bill to put back the protections of Roe v Wade. As president of the United States, I will proudly sign it into law," said current Vice President Kamala Harris.

But, the question remains whether this debate was enough to sway voters who may be undecided.

"This is your chance to find out who she really is, to listen to her and find out where she stands on things. So yeah, I think that could have a big sway on younger voters," said Jim Rosinus, Lee County Democrats Chairman.

"It could possibly sway a number of the people in the middle," said Tara Jenner, the Lee County GOP Vice Chair. "Depending upon how he presents, and if she giggles and looks like a schoolgirl who doesn't know what she's talking about, that could potentially sway some people. Especially, if they focus on the economy, security of the border, and immigration,"

As we get closer to November, your team of Fox 4 community correspondents will bring you the latest on the national and local races.