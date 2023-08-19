Lee County Property Appraiser mails 2023 TRIM notices

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Property Appraiser announced Saturday that Truth in Millage (TRIM) Notices for 2023 property values have been mailed.

TRIM Notices tell property owners the assessed value of their property and how much they can expect to pay in property taxes this year. The Notice also details the process and deadlines for taxpayers who have concerns about their values or exemptions.

Notices will be received in the mail as early as Saturday, August 19.

For more information about TRIM notice, visit leepa.org.