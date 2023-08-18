Lee County Parks and Recreation holds public presentation about the future of the Lee Civic Center

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Civic Center is set for upgrades after surviving Hurricane Ian in September and being deemed a staple of Lee County for decades.

The nearly 8,000 seat arena has been home to concerts and conventions for 45 years.

The Lee County Parks and Recreation hosted a public presentation to show the results of its March public survey on the future of the 96 acre lot.

“It is so important to the entire community, but they haven’t been able to use it for years unless you like RVs or you’re a gun buyer," said Brad Maloney, Blu Entertainment. "Haven’t been to the Civic Center in maybe 20 or 30 years.”

Currently, the Civic Center is home to the 4H Club and the Fairgrounds. Mack Young, Lee County Parks and Recreation Director, said the County is committed to keeping the existing events all while being open to new opportunities for the space.

“All the surveys that we compiled together already, we’re going to go through everything," said Young. "we are serious about everything they put down, and will be taken back to our senior team and commissioners to look at everything to go from there."

The public survey showed an Amphitheater/ Concert Venue captured the most support with over 2,500 votes. A Rodeo Arena and 4H Venue came in second and third in votes.

“We took it to the County a year and a half ago the idea for the Amphitheater, and what it is it gives back to the community," said Maloney. "The proceeds from tickets, from parking, from concessions all go to local charities, so the 4H will be a charity partner and that’s how we’ll be able to finance the growth.”

The date has not been decided on for the final decision, but people still showed up to voice their opinions. According to Lee County Government, the cost to renovate the Civic Center building alone is more than $15 million.

“I’m in violent agreement with the survey, it was really good to see," said Bruce Cramer, Lee County resident. "It’s become obvious that everything that’s there today going to be upgraded with a few more amenities, so this is exciting.”

For those unable to attend the public presentation in-person, Lee County will post an online public comment option Friday on its website. The survey will be open until Friday, August 24.