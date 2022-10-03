Lee county opens public drop-off sites for any unwanted debris

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The clean-up after Hurricane Ian has already started and as many begin to pick up the pieces as help is on the way.

Lee county has announced public drop-off sites for homeowners and business owners to drop off any unwanted debris.

Anyone who can bring debris whether it’s plastic, aluminum, or tree limbs the shell factory off Tamiami Trail in North Fort Myers.

But you’ll need to be ready to show identification and be a resident of lee county.

With so many people still picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian the county is also asking you to be patient at these drop-off sites as there may be lines.

Just like what we’ve seen with people picking up gas and other resources.

Those accepted forms of i-d you can bring include a driver’s license, utility bill, rental or lease agreement, or local business license.

You will have to fill out a waiver confirming the debris came from your property.

And be ready to unload the debris yourself.

These four locations will be open daily starting this morning at 7:30 a.m. and will be open until 6:30 p.m. at night.