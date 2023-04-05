Lee County Now & Women March Fort Myers sponsor 10-hour protest

Lee County NOW and Women March Fort Myers ( WMFM)are sponsoring a 10-hour protest on Monday.

The protest will be held outside Representative Jenna Persons-Mulicka's office located at 2120 Main St., Old County Courthouse Bldg.

The protest comes after the Senate passed the 6-week abortion ban on Monday. The bill must be passed by the House of Representatives before it reaches Governor DeSantis's desk.

The event will be held on April 10, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Lee County Now & WMFM say an open mic will be held from 6-8 p.m. and are encouraging participants to bring signs and spread the word.