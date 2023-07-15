Lee County needs blood donations

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County says the community is in significant need of blood donors.
SCHEA is proud to host a Lee Health blood drive on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The bus will be parked in Club Square behind the BackStreets Sports Bar on South East 47th Terrace.
Lee County says type A- & O- remain critically low, and supply levels for all other blood types are also below normal.
Lee Health is offering all donors a limited edition cooler bag and a wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count & cholesterol screening.
Donors will also receive a punch card with complimentary offers from the following local businesses:
- BackStreets: Chips & Bourbon Chipotle Queso
- Cape Cleaners: 10% off Laundry or Dry Cleaning Services (Excludes Alterations)
- The Dive: 10% Off Your Next Visit
- Dixie Roadhouse: No Cover Charge for 2 People before 11 pm
All blood donated will stay local to Lee County.