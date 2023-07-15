Watch Now
Lee County needs blood donations

Posted at 3:12 PM, Jul 15, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County says the community is in significant need of blood donors.

SCHEA is proud to host a Lee Health blood drive on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The bus will be parked in Club Square behind the BackStreets Sports Bar on South East 47th Terrace.

Lee County says type A- & O- remain critically low, and supply levels for all other blood types are also below normal.

Lee Health is offering all donors a limited edition cooler bag and a wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count & cholesterol screening.

Donors will also receive a punch card with complimentary offers from the following local businesses:

  • BackStreets: Chips & Bourbon Chipotle Queso
  • Cape Cleaners: 10% off Laundry or Dry Cleaning Services (Excludes Alterations)
  • The Dive: 10% Off Your Next Visit
  • Dixie Roadhouse: No Cover Charge for 2 People before 11 pm

All blood donated will stay local to Lee County.

