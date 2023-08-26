Lee County NAACP marches for 60th anniversary of The March on Washington

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Saturday, dozens of community members marched alongside the NAACP of Lee County in downtown Fort Myers in honor of the March on Washington 60th Anniversary.

Lee County NAACP President James Muwakkil said, "What we are doing here today is bringing the awareness that these injustices in the areas I've mentioned has existed and they persist today".

Among the issues that still exist, he said, is equal pay. He added, "We are still fighting for freedom. The criminal justice system still tends to target Black males.”

Before the march started, Muwakkil led the group in a chant: "No justice, no peace."

Marchers held signs with a picture of late Congressman John Lewis, which read, "Protect Our Vote." Lewis worked alongside Martin Luther King Jr. and spoke at the March on Washingto, where citizens advocated for the end of segregation, voting rights, education, civil rights protection and fair wages.

Group organizers and attendees emphasized a common theme — the right to vote.

Muwakkil said today the NAACP continues the fight, as problems of inequity still exist.