Lee County Murders: State Attorney's Office details new charges in two cases

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The State Attorney's Office released new details on two active cases, both involving murder charges against the suspects.

A grand jury indicted Michael John Maree, 66, from Fort Myers on a first-degree capital murder charge because of a deadly drug deal.

Lee County Sheriff's Office Michael John Maree, 66, of Fort Myers

Amira Fox, State Attorney, says Maree sold drugs that were laced with Fentanyl.

Fox says a person died after taking the drugs and the autopsy found the cause of death to be acute Fentanyl poisoning.

“We know that every time someone uses, 7 out of 10 times on the street it’s going to be a dose of Fentanyl, don’t know how much but it’s a potentially lethal dose," said Carmine Marceno, Lee County Sheriff.

The grand jury also hit Maree with the sale and delivery of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony.

The next murder charge involved a shooting... Courtney Juarez Parchman, 31, of Fort Myers.

Lee County Sheriff's Office Courtney Juarez Parchman

Fox says Parchman is the person who shot a security guard during an armed robbery at the Royal Jacks Arcade in North Fort Myers.

Fox says the murder happened in early June and while the Lee County Sheriff's Office was investigating the shooting, they believe Parchman tampered with evidence.

“If you commit a violent crime, you sell drugs to somebody and you kill them, then you can look forward to your picture being the next picture displayed in this room when we indict you," said Fox.

The grand jury handed down a first-degree murder charge against Parchman.

Both men are set to go in front of a judge in early July.