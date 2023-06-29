Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Lee County Mosquito Control Department provides treatments throughout the county

mosquitos
AP
FILE - In this image provided by the USDA Agricultural Research Service, a mosquito stands upon human skin. (USDA Agricultural Research Service via AP, File)
mosquitos
Posted at 2:17 PM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 14:17:13-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Mosquito Control Department (LCMCD) will be providing treatments by truck and air throughout Lee County on Thursday.

The areas that require a greater frequency of activity are within a 30-mile area of the coastline from Boca Grande to Bonita Springs.

The air treatment operations include inspection and larvicide treatment for mosquito larvae in their aquatic habitats.

In case of a mosquito-borne disease threat or a weather-related declared emergency, aerial larviciding areas may be expanded.

As part of our LCMCD disease plan, the District may implement larvicide and/or adulticide treatments by ground unit or by air in areas where the mosquito-borne disease has been detected.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!