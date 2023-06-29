Lee County Mosquito Control Department provides treatments throughout the county

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Mosquito Control Department (LCMCD) will be providing treatments by truck and air throughout Lee County on Thursday.

The areas that require a greater frequency of activity are within a 30-mile area of the coastline from Boca Grande to Bonita Springs.

The air treatment operations include inspection and larvicide treatment for mosquito larvae in their aquatic habitats.

In case of a mosquito-borne disease threat or a weather-related declared emergency, aerial larviciding areas may be expanded.

As part of our LCMCD disease plan, the District may implement larvicide and/or adulticide treatments by ground unit or by air in areas where the mosquito-borne disease has been detected.