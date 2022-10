LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County has lifted the curfew they have in place as of Oct. 7 however, depending on the city you reside in you may still have a curfew in place.

A curfew remains in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily on Pine Island and Captiva.

Lee County encourages residents to check their cities websites for Bonita Springs, Cape Coral, Estero, Fort Myers, Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel for more information.