Lee County leads Florida's Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement officers from across Lee County and Southwest Florida laced up their shoes Friday to take part in the Law Enforcement Torch Run. It's one of the most visible fundraising and awareness events for Special Olympics Florida. Organizers tell us Lee County is doing it better than almost anyone else in the state.

The run drew more than 150 officers from multiple agencies, making it a true multi-agency effort. Ken Roop, the Law Enforcement Torch Run director for Special Olympics Florida, said Lee County consistently stands out.

"Lee County does some of the best in the state," Roop said.

What is the Law Enforcement Torch Run?

The Law Enforcement Torch Run, known as LETR, is a worldwide movement in which law enforcement officers carry the torch into Special Olympics games while raising money and awareness for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

The program began in 1982 in Wichita, Kansas, when a local sheriff looked for a way to support his community's Special Olympics program.

"Sheriff Richard LeMunyon had an idea of helping the local sports program there in Special Olympics," Roop said. "And just said, how can we help? And they said, hey, why don't you run the torch into the games. And from there, he's like, what else can we do? And he said, raise money."

From there, the movement grew. The Fraternal Order of Police adopted it, and Special Olympics founder Eunice Kennedy Shriver gave it her blessing — cementing the Law Enforcement Torch Run as a cornerstone of the Special Olympics mission.

Since its founding more than four decades ago, law enforcement has raised more than $1.2 billion for Special Olympics worldwide.

"One guy in Kansas started this movement, and it's grown to what it is today," Roop said.

Florida leads the way

Florida is consistently among the top states in the country for LETR fund-raising. Last year, the state raised nearly $5 million for Special Olympics Florida.

The growth of the program in Florida has been remarkable. In just over three years, the number of athletes in the state grew from 60,000 to 85,000.

"That's huge growth," Roop said. "And our athletes don't pay for anything. Everything is provided for them right here in Florida."

The Lee County event is the second stop of the Torch Run season in Florida. The season culminates on May 15 at Disney's Wide World of Sports, where law enforcement agencies from across the state gather for the final leg of the torch relay ahead of the State Summer Games.

What is Special Olympics?

Special Olympics is the world's largest sports organization for people with intellectual disabilities. In Florida alone, the organization offers more than 27 sports, including track and field, gymnastics, cycling, pickleball, and cornhole.

"We're the largest provider of recreational and sports competitions and trainings," Roop said. "We're also the largest healthcare screener for people with intellectual disabilities. Just inclusion — they want to be part of just what everybody else has an opportunity to do."

One of those athletes is Billy Hawkins, a Lee County competitor who participates in cycling. Hawkins trains at Wakie Hatchie Park, where athletes ride the track together as a group.

"We just ride around and we stop and we drink and then get back on," Hawkins said.

Lee County Sheriff's Office steps up

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno was among those on hand for the run, emphasizing the importance of bringing multiple agencies together for the cause.

"This is a great day, because look, we're out here for the best cause ever," Marceno said. "And when you get everyone together, it shows that team — doesn't matter what agency, what patch — but to be out here is huge."

Marceno said the money raised goes directly to supporting athletes' medical needs and education.

"There's no greater cause, and to come together — it just gives you a great feeling, and we're doing great things today," Marceno said.

Officers keep coming back

For many officers, the Torch Run has become an annual tradition. Tyler Mackereth, a law enforcement officer who has participated for the past five or six years, said the event continues to grow.

"It's definitely increased. This year is a great turnout. It's really nice to see all these different agencies and the public turn out for these," Mackereth said.

Mackereth said his motivation is simple.

"I love doing this run just to support the Special Olympics and the people that are here today — run with my brothers and sisters," Mackereth said.

