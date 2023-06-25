Lee County hosts walk to bring awareness to PTSD

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County is hosting a walk to bring awareness to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

The county says the walk will be held on Tuesday and will begin at 10 a.m., but a special guest speaker, Dr. Nicole Navega will speak at 9:30 a.m.

Lee County

Navega is an advocated for the mental health community and is a resource used by the City of Fort Myers and Lee County.

Lee County also says signs are welcome during the march and are encouraging participants to wear the color teal as they march through downtown Fort Myers.

To sign up for the walk, scan the QR code.