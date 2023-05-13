Lee County hosts Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive for 31st year

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — For 31 years, the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive has been a convenient way for residents to donate canned goods to those in need — by leaving them in their mailbox.

This year's event happened on Saturday, May 13. Harry Chapin Food Bank and the United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades and Okeechobee Counties partnered with the National Association of Letter Carriers to collect the donated food.

On the day of the food drive, participants can leave non-perishable items next to their mailboxes for collection.

Mail carriers then collect donations along their regular delivery routes and distribute the items to food banks and other participating organizations. Volunteers assist letter carriers by picking up food, unloading trucks and sorting items at postal drop-off sites.

Food collected in Lee County will be distributed by Harry Chapin Food Bank and other participating agencies, free of charge.