Lee County homeless count hits new high

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Results of the 2022 census of people experiencing housing difficulties in Lee County was released Monday.

The Lee County Homeless Coalition takes the data from the Point in Time (PIT) count to help local providers target services to meet the specific needs of the homeless in the community. The census is performed by volunteers in association with Lee County Human and Veterans Services.

The PIT count was conducted the night of Jan. 26; the coalition reported 560 homeless persons. That is an increase from 444 recorded in 2020 and 394 counted in 2021. LCHC says the 2021 estimate is a modified count due to the pandemic.

From that number, 47, or just over 8% of those numbered, meet the Housing and Urban Development definition of "chronically homeless." That is a person with a disabling condition who has been continuously homeless for more than a year or has had three incidences of homelessness within three years.

LCHC says 49 families were included in the count, with a total of 86 children. 24 veterans were also among those counted, 21 of which were in the county's Rapid Rehousing program working with a case manager.

Current economic conditions are cited for the new high number of those experiencing homelessness.

This data will be forwarded to HUD for national use.