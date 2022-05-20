Lee County high school seniors prepare to launch into construction careers after graduation

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The City of Fort Myers and other local business partners funded a pre-construction program for high schoolers called “Train to Gain.”
According to the Lee County school district, different construction companies trained students in hands-on employment skills they’ll use in their careers.
The district designed the program for students who participated to have the opportunity to work in the construction right after graduation.
Dr. Christopher S. Bernier, who is finishing his first week as Lee County’s superintendent of schools, congratulated the students on completing the program.