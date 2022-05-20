Lee County high school seniors prepare to launch into construction careers after graduation

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The City of Fort Myers and other local business partners funded a pre-construction program for high schoolers called “Train to Gain.”

According to the Lee County school district, different construction companies trained students in hands-on employment skills they’ll use in their careers.

The district designed the program for students who participated to have the opportunity to work in the construction right after graduation.

Career & Technical Education, Lee County Facebook page New Lee County superintendent of schools, Dr. Bernier, speaks with high school seniors who participated in the pre-construction program "Train to Gain."

Dr. Christopher S. Bernier, who is finishing his first week as Lee County’s superintendent of schools, congratulated the students on completing the program.