Lee County has the oldest poll worker in Florida

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Poll worker Vera Craig is one hundred years old and is the oldest poll worker in the state.

Lee County Supervisor of Elections Tommy Doyle gave Craig a certificate of recognition.

Vera was gifted an original work of art by a Cypress Lake High School Student, Sarah Wright, who created 100 years of women's voting for the annual Lee Elections' Arts Vote Contest.

Doyle says Craig has not missed n election since 2002.

She plans to work the Primary and General elections this year at the Election Center.