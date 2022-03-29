Watch
Lee County has the oldest poll worker in Florida

Lee County Supervisor of Elections
Posted at 12:35 PM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 12:39:48-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Poll worker Vera Craig is one hundred years old and is the oldest poll worker in the state.

Lee County Supervisor of Elections Tommy Doyle gave Craig a certificate of recognition.

Vera was gifted an original work of art by a Cypress Lake High School Student, Sarah Wright, who created 100 years of women's voting for the annual Lee Elections' Arts Vote Contest.

Doyle says Craig has not missed n election since 2002.

She plans to work the Primary and General elections this year at the Election Center.

