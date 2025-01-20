LEE COUNTY, Fla. — As President Donald Trump returns to the White House for a nonconsecutive second term, some southwest Floridians are celebrating the end of a historic election cycle.

The Lee County GOP invited Fox 4’s Bella Line to their headquarters where they were able to reflect and look forward to the next four years.

Watch Bella's full report below:

Lee County GOP celebrates Trump's return to the White House while reflecting on a historic election cycle

"I was praying all night that he'd make it here, because I was so afraid, with the past attempts and everything, that something might happen,” said Kim, a Trump supporter.

They say they are hopeful the President will fulfill some of the topics he ran on.

"The border and the economy. I know he's gonna fix our economy because things are just way out of sight,” said Becky, a Trump supporter.

"I'm looking for a secure border ASAP, and I'm looking for sanity, and I'm looking for a little bit more states rights,” said Mercedes Price Harry, the Lee County GOP Chair. “Trump will not fix America for us, that's up to us, because four years from now a bunch of executive orders may wipe out a lot of things that are happening in the Trump era.

"I've never been ashamed, but I felt like I couldn't go out with my flag. People kind of made it look bad,” said Kim.

President Trump has recently brought up changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. It has been a topic of conversation that has gained popularity on social media, and these supporters say they are for it.

"There's North America, Central America, and South America, so why not the Gulf of America,” said Price Harry.

"I think he needs to do that so we can make sure we can drill, baby, drill,” said Becky.

For the Lee County GOP, Price Harry says, today marks a new era for their organization as well, because they have recently elected a new board.