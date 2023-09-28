LEE COUNTY | Fecal bacteria found at Cape Coral Yacht Club and Bowditch Point

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health Lee County is advising the public to stay out of the water at the Cape Coral Yacht Club and Bowditch Point Park on Fort Myers Beach.

High levels of Enterococcus bacteria were found by tests on September 28.

Enterococcus bacteria is typically found in the intestinal tract of humans and animals.

High levels of the bacteria may be caused by pollution from storm water runoff, pets, wildlife or sewage. It is associated with an increased risk of diarrhea and abdominal pain, and could pose an increased risk of disease.

This warning comes while the Yacht Club Public Beach is still closed due to hurricane damage. However, Bowditch Point was reopened last month.