Lee County Fair Board says sex offender was working as game attendant

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Thursday, Mike Peak, President of, The Southwest Florida and Lee County Fair Association said that the Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) removed one of their game attendants, working at the Southwest Florida & Lee County Fair after learning they were a registered sex offender.

Peak says LCSO received a tip on Tuesday and removed the employee the same day before the Lee County Fair opened.

Peak said the employee was brought in by the company, Reithoffer Shows, which provides ride operators as well as fair game attendants for the Lee County Fair.

Peak went on to say, that the employee who was removed, had started working for the fair after their opening day, February 24, 2022.

On Thursday, Peak could not say, how many days the employee had been working before he was removed by LCSO.

We reached out to the Lee County Sheriff's Office to ask if the employee was arrested.

This is a developing story, check back for details.