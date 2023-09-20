Watch Now
LEE COUNTY | Employee found dead at Shell Factory plaza

Posted at 4:59 PM, Sep 20, 2023
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A homicide investigation is underway after an employee of America's Tiny Home Builders in North Fort Myers was found dead Tuesday.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, the victim was found unresponsive in the office, which is located in the Shell Factory and Nature Park plaza, just after 6 a.m.

Another employee in the plaza went over to the office to check on the victim and soon made the call to police. The time of death was called at 6:22 a.m.

Homicide detectives arrived on seen and assumed the investigation.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

