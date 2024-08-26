Lee County deputy arrested for DUI

FORT MYERS, Fla. — According to a Lee County Sheriff's Office report, a deputy was arrested for DUI after an on-duty deputy spotted his car swerving - nearly striking another vehicle at one point.

The report says on Saturday, August 24th, Christopher Tice was seen driving a blue Dodge Ram northbound on Fowler Street at a "higher rate of speed".

The deputy stopped Tice after observing the car swerve twice - nearly striking another car and forcing another car to suddenly break.

The sheriff's office says Tice was arrested based on a smell of alcohol, glossy eyes, slurred speech and erratic driving.

The report says Tice refused a field sobriety test.

In addition, the sheriff's office say Lieutenant Tice was hired in November 2006.

He is currently assigned to the Homicide Unit and has no prior disciplinary actions.

LCSO says Tice has been placed on administrative leave - per the sheriff's office policy - and an internal affairs investigation will be opened.