Lee County Deputies search for suspect in arcade robbery

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is currently on the scene of an arcade robbery at 16681 McGregor Blvd in Fort Myers.

Iona Arcade Robbery

🚨Active Investigation in Ft. Myers🚨LCSO’s Violent Crimes Unit detectives are investigating a business robbery at 16681 McGregor Boulevard in Ft. Myers. Residents will see an increased LCSO presence in the area. Updates with additional information to follow when available. — Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) July 18, 2025

They are currently searching for the suspect and he has yet to be found.

This individual is a person of interest in an active Lee County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit investigation. If you can identify this person, please contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS, submit online at https://t.co/zp4fGKE678 or use the P3 Tips mobile app. pic.twitter.com/KBFQdPPTQW — SWFL Crime Stoppers (@SWFLCrime8477) July 18, 2025

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office or SWFL Crime Stoppers.