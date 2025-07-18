Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lee County Deputies search for suspect in arcade robbery

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is currently on the scene of an arcade robbery at 16681 McGregor Blvd in Fort Myers.

They are currently searching for the suspect and he has yet to be found.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office or SWFL Crime Stoppers.

