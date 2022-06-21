Lee County Department of health find blue-green algae in the Caloosahatchee

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Department of Health in Lee County is asking residents not to go in the water at North Shore Park in North Fort Myers due to water samples still showing harmful levels of blue-green algae.

When we went to North Shore Park today, there were still some people taking to the water, despite these warnings.

Matthew Jackson, an avid paddle boarder says he frequents the area, "I come here if I just want to paddle real quick," Jackson said he had seen the signs last week, but didn't notice them today.

Two signs listing the health effects of blue-green algae say that residents should stay out of the water.

Michael Waugh, who is visiting from West Virginia, says he missed those signs, "Actually no, I came from over that way and I didn’t see it."

According to the Protecting Florida Together website, exposure to blue-green algae blooms can cause health effects on both people and animals. The website also adds, that if you’re fishing in the area, make sure to rinse the fish with tap water and clean it out thoroughly.

"I think I would most definitely listen to those directions, it’s probably not safe and it’s probably not safe to eat the fish either," Waugh said.

Jackson says he thought the water would be safe by now, "When I got here today, I didn’t see the sign over here, but when I parked this nice lady informed me that the water quality is having some issues."

The Department of Health in Lee County advises, do not to drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, water ski, or boat in waters where there is a visible bloom and if you have come in contact with the algae, wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have contact with algae or discolored or smelly water.

