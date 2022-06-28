Lee County cracking down on mosquitos in Southwest Florida

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Heavy rains, standing water, and rising temperatures are a recipe for more mosquitos in Southwest Florida.

The Lee County Mosquito Control District says they've been cracking down as the summer heat ramps up.

The District says they've seen a lot of mosquito activity due to standing water from recent storms across the area, and that they've been getting calls in recent weeks for treatment requests.

“If we get service requests - they’re usually ‘the mosquitos are horrible, they’re really bad," says Fowler.

Treatment for the pesky creatures comes in the form of helicopters doing aerial inspections and completing adulticide spraying.

Although it might not be the most comfortable in the heat, District spokesperson Jamie Fowler says that wearing long sleeves and stocking up on bug spray are also ways that you can enjoy the summer, bug-free.

“Especially with Fourth of July coming up, you want to cover up, you want to use those repellents, and that way you can enjoy the outside," says Fowler.

If you want to see what areas of Lee County have received mosquito treatment in the last week, you can find a map of treatment locations by clicking here.