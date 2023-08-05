Lee County community event gives opportunity to register voters and apply for mail-in ballots

FORT MYERS, Fla — Saturday morning a community event in Fort Myers offered the public the opportunity to register to vote and to submit a vote-by-mail application.

Mail-in ballot registration expires after every general election.

The Lee County Supervisor of Elections Office said voters must submit a new request after every general election. They said existing vote-by-mail requests are still valid.

The Lee County Supervisor of Elections staff said, “Voting by mail is safe, secure, and convenient.”

Lee County resident Jessica Lewis applied for a vote-by-mail ballot. She said, “I don’t want anything to hinder me from being able to vote.”

Requests can also be made online.

In Lee County this November, a couple of county commissioner seats are up for reelection.

The Presidential Preference Primary Election is on March 19, 2024, the Presidential Primary Election is on August 20, 2024 and the General Election on November 5, 2024.