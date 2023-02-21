Lee County Commissioners expected to vote on Cape Coral Bridge Project

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Lee County Commissioners could decide the future of the Cape Coral Bridge on Tuesday.

Commissioners say 20,000 drivers use the bridge each day and the bridge is in need of upgrades to improve access and extend the bridge's lifespan.

There are two plans up for discussion:

The first option would be to replace the westbound lanes of the bridge, and widen the eastbound lanes while adding a third lane. This option would cost around 16 million dollars.

The second option would be to replace the bridge, the new structure would add an additional 40 years to its lifespan. This option, according to county commissioners, would cost around 20 million dollars.

The two-lane westbound span was constructed in 1963 and is scheduled for replacement. The two-lane eastbound span was constructed in 1989 and is expandable to accommodate three lanes and a multi-use path.

The board indicated at its last meeting, it's in favor of the brand-new bridge and is expected to vote on Tuesday.