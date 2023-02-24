Lee County Clerk waiving collection fees through Operation Green Light

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Clerk is giving drivers with suspended licenses or overdue traffic tickets a chance to get back on the road during this year's Operation Green Light.

Anyone with cases in collections will be allowed to pay their court fees and fines without getting charged the 25% collection surcharge.

The annual operation will run from March 13 - 24, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the Lee Clerk locations in downtown Fort Myers and Cape Coral.

Special extended hours will be held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, March 17 and 24 at the downtown Fort Myers office.

Traffic tickets must be paid in full, but customers may enter into an affordable monthly payment plan for criminal court fees.

For more information, visit the Lee Clerk’s office at 2075 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Fort Myers or call 239-533-5000. Customers can also save time by scheduling an appointment at leeclerk.com.

The Cape Coral branch is located at 1039 SE 9th Place on the second floor.