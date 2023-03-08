Lee County Clerk is waiving collection fees on overdue tickets

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Clerk's annual operation Green Light event will be going on March 13- 24.

This is a chance for drivers with a suspended license or overdue traffic tickets can get back on the road.

Anyone with cases in collections will be allowed to pay their court fees and fines without getting charged the 25% surcharge.

The event will be held at both clerk locations in downtown Fort Myers and Cape Coral and will be from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays.

Customers can save time by scheduling their appointment ahead of time.

Traffic tickets must be paid in full, but customers may enter into an affordable monthly payment plan for criminal court fees.

Court fees and fines can be paid in cash, a cashier's check, a money order, or a credit card. Additional fees to the Tax Collector are required to reinstate a driver's license.

Payments by credit card are subject to a transaction fee.

For questions about driver's license reinstatements, visit the Tax Collector’s website.

Learn more about Clerk’s Operation Green Light event at www.leeclerk.org/ogl.

