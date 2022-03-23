Lee County clerk of court, comptroller deputizes hundreds of staff members

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County’s new Clerk of Court and Comptroller, Kevin Karnes, deputized more than 300 staff members on Wednesday.

The group did it all together at the Old Lee County Courthouse, 2120 Main Street.

Karnes gives each staffer the legal authority to perform official duties and responsibilities on the clerk’s behalf.

Deputization ceremonies occur when a new Clerk is appointed or elected to provide continuity in services for the public.

Clerk Karnes was recently appointed by Governor DeSantis to fill the seat left vacant by retiring Clerk Linda Doggett.

