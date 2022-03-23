Watch
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Lee County clerk of court, comptroller deputizes hundreds of staff members

Clerk Kevin Karnes was recently appointed by Governor DeSantis to fill the seat left vacant by retiring Clerk Linda Doggett.
Deputized Lee County Staff
WFTX
Lee County’s new Clerk of Court and Comptroller, Kevin Karnes, deputized more than 300 staff members on Wednesday.<br/><br/>
Deputized Lee County Staff
KevinKarnes.png
Posted at 9:18 AM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 09:55:07-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County’s new Clerk of Court and Comptroller, Kevin Karnes, deputized more than 300 staff members on Wednesday.

Lee County’s new Clerk of Court and Comptroller, Kevin Karnes

The group did it all together at the Old Lee County Courthouse, 2120 Main Street.

Karnes gives each staffer the legal authority to perform official duties and responsibilities on the clerk’s behalf.

Deputization ceremonies occur when a new Clerk is appointed or elected to provide continuity in services for the public.

Clerk Karnes was recently appointed by Governor DeSantis to fill the seat left vacant by retiring Clerk Linda Doggett.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4