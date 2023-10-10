LEE COUNTY | Chabad Jewish Center holds prayer vigil as war continues

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — As the war in the Middle East approaches another day, people even as far away as Cape Coral are feeling the effects.

"We're not there to fight, but we could be here to fight spiritually to help them to help them fight," said Rabbi Yossi Labkowski, Chabad Jewish Center of Cape Coral. “We had a lot of people that are here that have they have blood relatives that were that were murdered."

A fight that's been ongoing for thousands of years. For Palestinians here in Florida, many are planning rallies of their own in support of their people for Saturday.

"We all understand what peace means," said Rasha Mubarak, Florida Palestine Network. "If there's no justice, then there's no peace. If there's no freedom, then there's no peace."

Both sides doing what they can, even thousands of miles away.

"One of our strongest allies is our Jewish allies that fight alongside us and understand that liberation for the Palestinian people means liberation for all people," said Mubarak.

"We believe that there's two ways to win a war is by physical warfare and then spiritual warfare," said Labkowski. "Through connecting with god, and through charity, that's the way we win.”