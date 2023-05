LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Celebrate Memorial Day with the Red, White, and Tunes Music Festival at the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater on Sunday.

The festival will feature live music, street vendors, food, bars, and games.

The event begins at 1 p.m. and tickets are available for only $20.

A food package is available for an additional $15. It includes a bbq meal (choice of meat and two sides) and a non-alcoholic beverage.