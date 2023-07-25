Lee County approves ordinance to increase water and sewer bills for Utilities customers

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — On June 20, 2023, the Lee County Board of Commissioners signed into effect Resolution 23-06-33. An ordinance that will increase Lee County Utilities' customers' water and sewer bills by eight percent each year over the next five years. By 2027, Lee County Utilities' bills will be 47 percent higher.

A spokesperson with the Lee County Government says the increase is needed to keep up with the county's predicted growing population and to restore the Fort Myers Beach Advanced Water Reclamation Facility that Hurricane Ian stopped.

The project was introduced as a way to support the growing county and could provide 10 million gallons of clean water per day.

“When you don’t have clean water you really notice it,” said Chris Primeau, a Fort Myers Beach resident and property owner. "I’m pretty sure whatever utilities we’re going to be paying for they’re going up anyway, so I would like the quality to be there for sure."

Hurricane Ian destroyed much of the county's water and sewer systems and Primeau says if he is going to pay for it, we must build back stronger.

The Lee County Government spokesperson told Fox 4, the rates only apply to water and wastewater customers of Lee County Utilities and the increased rates will begin immediately.