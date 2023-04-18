Lee County Board of Commissioners approve $2 million in grants to help the homeless

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted to accept more than $2 million in Continuum of Care grant funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to assist people who are experiencing homelessness.

Funding will provide information, referrals, housing, and supportive services to about 560 people.

Funds are administered by Human & Veteran Services and local non-profit agencies. The funding must be expended during fiscal years 2023 and 2024.

This award provides funding for eight projects:



Five permanent supportive housing projects operated by Community Assisted and Supported Living.



One permanent housing project for victims of domestic violence administered by Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice



One planning project administered by Human & Veteran Services



One project to facilitate coordinated entry administered/operated by Human & Veteran Services and a community nonprofit agency.

Persons who are experiencing homelessness may contact Coordinated Entry at 1-239-533-7996 to receive an assessment for housing and services.