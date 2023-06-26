Lee County announces virtual line & student enrollment appointments

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County School District is announcing a virtual enrollment appointment option for parents, making it easier for parents to visit the enrollment office.

Parents can now register their place in line virtually and know exactly how long the wait is before ever leaving home or work.

The Lee County School District also says parents will now be able to make appointments to see a Student Enrollment specialist at a specific day and time convenient to them.

Reservations are made through the School District website [kiosk.na6.qless.com].

The new system allows parents to complete three items.

The first one is to join the line. Once in the virtual line, parents are notified when it is almost their turn so they know to come to the District Office.

Parents will also have the choice to move farther back in line if they need more time.

Then parents will be able to wait their turn, in a place of comfort. This way they don't have to stand in long lines and wait for hours on end.

Finally, parents can come in when it is their turn.

Parents who do not make an appointment or reserve a place in line before arriving at the Student Enrollment Office will be directed to a kiosk where they can enter the virtual line.

More information and demonstration videos are available on the District website at https://www.leeschools.net/cms/One.aspx?portalId=676305&pageId=90802379 [leeschools.net]

Student Enrollment is located in the Lee County Public Education Center at 2855 Colonial Blvd. in Fort Myers.

The office is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM until 4:00 PM.