LEE COUNTY | Crash on I-75 seriously injures 2, shuts down lanes for miles

Posted at 7:05 PM, Sep 26, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office and Florida Highway Patrol are on scene of a crash on I-75 north, near Corkscrew Road.

As of 7:45 p.m., traffic is moving through the left lane but is still backed up through Bonita Beach Rd.

FHP confirmed two people were seriously injured in the crash. Troopers remain on scene.

Just before 7 p.m., a helicopter was seen landing on the interstate in the area of the crash.

The cause of the crash has not yet been confirmed.

