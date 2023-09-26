LEE COUNTY | Crash on I-75 seriously injures 2, shuts down lanes for miles

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office and Florida Highway Patrol are on scene of a crash on I-75 north, near Corkscrew Road.

As of 7:45 p.m., traffic is moving through the left lane but is still backed up through Bonita Beach Rd.

FHP confirmed two people were seriously injured in the crash. Troopers remain on scene.

🚨 TRAFFIC ADVISORY 🚨 Deputies are assisting FHP with a traffic crash at Mile Marker 120 on i75. At this time, all northbound lanes in this area are shutdown. Vehicles are being rerouted just south of the mile marker. Please avoid this area if possible. — Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) September 26, 2023

Just before 7 p.m., a helicopter was seen landing on the interstate in the area of the crash.

The cause of the crash has not yet been confirmed.