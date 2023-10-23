Watch Now
LEE COUNTY | 6-year-old dies after ATV crashes into ditch

Florida Highway Patrol
WFTX Digital
Florida Highway Patrol
Posted at 10:12 AM, Oct 23, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A six-year-old has died after an ATV crash in Lee County.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says the ATV was traveling on a dirt path along Sunshine Boulevard when the driver failed to slow down for a sloped ditch.

According to FHP, the ATV collided with the ditch which caused the child to become separated from the vehicle.

FHP says the child sustained critical injuries was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

