Lee Commissioners approve $5.9 billion for homes impacted by natural disasters

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve the use of $5.9 million in state funds to assist households impacted by natural disasters.

The State Housing Initiatives Partnership helps housing development organizations assist households affected by recent natural disasters, hurricanes, tornadoes and flooding in Lee County.

The county says the money will be used to provide the following:



Down payments

Owner-occupied emergency home repairs and rehabilitation

Mortgage expenses

Insurance deductibles

Rental expenses

The program is funded by the state, and is locally governed by strategies in the Local Housing Assistance Plan (LHAP) - which allows Lee County to implement the Disaster Assistance Strategy in the event of a disaster declared by an Executive Order.

Funding will be awarded to the following agencies to assist households affected by recent natural disasters:

Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties, Inc.

$1,691,357 – Downpayment Assistance for a minimum of 14 very low- and low-income households affected by recent disasters with at least three households with special needs

Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay

$1,000,000 - Owner Occupied Rehabilitation for a minimum of 20 very low- and low-income households affected by recent disasters with at least two households with special needs.

Lee County Housing Development Corp.

o $900,000 – Downpayment Assistance for a minimum of seven very low- and low-income households affected by the recent disasters with at least two households with special needs.

o $1,192,714 – Owner Occupied Rehabilitation for a minimum of 10 very low- and low-income households affected by recent disasters with at least five households with special needs.

o $835,585 – Mortgage and Rental Assistance for a minimum of 33 very low- and low-income households affected by recent disasters with priority being given to households with special needs.

Center for Independent Living Gulf Coast

$290,000 - Owner Occupied Rehabilitation for a minimum of three very low- and low-income households affected by recent disasters with at least three households with special needs



There is no requirement for Lee County or the applicant to provide a match for SHIP funds awarded.

For more information on the assistance programs, visit www. https://www.leegov.com/dcd/planning/ship [leegov.com] or call 239-533-8585