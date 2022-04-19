Lee Commissioners accepts $2 million HUD grants for homelessness

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to accept more than $2 million in Continuum of Care grant funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to provide housing and services to persons who are experiencing homelessness.

The funds are handled by Human and Veteran Services and local nonprofit agencies.

Lee County expects around 2,970 people to get information, referrals, housing, and supportive services.

For more information on Lee County Human & Veterans Services programs, log on to www.leegov.com/dhs.

If you need assistance call the helpline at 239-533-7996.