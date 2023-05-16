Lee Commissioners accept state funding for people experiencing homelessness

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to accept state funding for people experiencing homelessness.

Commissioners approved $407,750 in grant funds from the Florida Department of Children and Families for housing and services for people experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness.

The funds are a one-year allocation expected to serve 638 people. The grants are part of a three-year contract totaling more than $1.2 million.

People who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk are served through the Lee County Continuum of Care (CoC) includes local governments, agencies, advocates, and program users who collectively plan and implement programs.

The Lee County Homeless Coalition and Lee County Human and Veteran Services coordinate this effort, and the county officially submits grant applications to the State of Florida Department of Children and Families Office on Homelessness funding.

Anyone experiencing homelessness can call 239-533-7996 to receive an assessment for housing and services.

