Lee Co. commissioners vote to extend funding for learning and after-school programs

Posted at 1:02 PM, Jun 07, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee Board of County Commissioners approved funding of $1.6 million for local learning and after-school program organizations on Tuesday.

The organizations include:

Big Brothers Big Sisters receiving $227,413
Boys and Girls Club receiving $260,000
The Heights Center receiving $407,891
New Horizons receiving $213,786
YMCA receiving $490,910

These programs are associated with the American Rescue Act Recovery & Resilience.

Lee County is requiring these organizations to report project progress and performance on a quarterly basis. Lee County will then review and submit the quarterly and annual reports to the U.S. Treasury.

Lee County was provided with $149 million from American Rescue Plan Act to support local response and recovery from the pandemic. According to a press release, the funds are being used for infrastructure, public health, negative economic impact and establishing a foundation for recovery.

