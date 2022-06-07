Lee Co. commissioners accept $700,000 of grants for homelessness prevention

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted on Tuesday to accept grants from the Florida Department of Children and Families to provide housing and services for people who are experiencing or are at risk of homelessness.

$407,750 will go toward providing housing and services for people who are experiencing or are at risk of homelessness. This will contribute toward preventing about 12 people from being homeless and 24 people will be re-housed. Also, 528 people will be able to get information and referrals for support services. These funds must be used by June 30, 2023.

$325,000 will go toward continuing the operation of the Bob Janes Empowerment Center/Low Demand Shelter. This organization helps avoid incarceration or unnecessary use of emergency departments for people with behavioral issues. Last year, the Empowerment Center helped 817 people. This funding is the third year of a three-year award.