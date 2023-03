LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee and Charlotte County are hosting a Hurricane Ian and recovery fair.

The fair will be at the Suncoast arena at 13351 FSW parkway on March 11, and 12 from 12 to 5 p.m.

The fair will offer talks with multiple law firms on free claims, talks with local officials, meetings with government agencies, and free giveaways.

The fair is free and open to the public. For more information call 334-595-9488.